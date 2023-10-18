“Mimaki’s latest textile printer uses game-changing onboard tech to maximise uptime by integrating multiple Mimaki Core Technologies that reduce user intervention, while ensuring the highest print quality.

“With Oeko-Tex-certified inks, an eco-friendly cartridge design and white ink circulation technology, the new DTF printer offers versatility for garment decoration onto cotton, polyester and blended materials.

“The TxF150-75 delivers a streamlined workflow with its 800mm print width that saves time, money and materials, and the direct-to-film process supports intricate designs on both light and dark fabrics.”

Available now through Hybrid’s network of Mimaki authorised partners, the TxF150-75 is compatible with Mimaki’s RasterLink 7 RIP software, which not only improves processing speed, adds the supplier, but also “supports variable data printing, making it a powerful solution for creating personalised designs and bespoke garment decoration”.

www.hybridservices.co.uk