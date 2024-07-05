“Perfect for businesses looking to increase their sportswear, fashion, soft signage and décor production, the TS330-1600 encompasses Mimaki’s latest dye sub technology, and with impressive print speeds of up to 135sqm/h, provides efficient production of large volumes of transfer paper.”

Offering a 1,620mm printing width, the TS330-1600 includes Mimaki’s Oeko-Tex Eco Passport-certified SB411 sublimation inks, plus an optional 10kg ink tank supply and a 2,500m mini jumbo roll unit.

“With Mimaki’s latest generation, high-precision print heads offering increased dot density, the TS330-1600 achieves beautiful, vibrant images at higher speeds, with no sacrifice in output quality,” adds Hybrid.

In addition, Mimaki’s weaving dot technology ensures “the smoothest” of print results, and optimises ink droplet placement for solid, intense results, notes the distributor.

www.hybridservices.co.uk