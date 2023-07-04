“With a print width of 1,600mm, the Mimaki TS100-1600 can handle larger-scale printing jobs with ease, making it the perfect addition to any production set up.

“The model prints to paper with dye sublimation inks, which are then transferred onto polyester materials to produce vibrant, high-resolution prints with outstanding colour accuracy!

“It’s also capable of printing customised graphics for a wide range of products, including mugs, bespoke apparel, sportswear and promotional items.”

Designed with ease of use at its core, the TS100-1600 also has a user-friendly interface that allows operators to adjust print settings, and monitor print progress quickly and easily, adds Hybrid.

“Its advanced features, such as nozzle check and automatic nozzle recovery, ensure that prints are consistently of the highest quality, while reducing downtime and maintenance costs!”

