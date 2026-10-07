Hybrid Services has announced three demo days at its Crewe showroom this month following the debut of three new Mimaki printers at The Print Show last week.

The exclusive distributor for Mimaki in the UK and Ireland is holding the events to give print businesses another opportunity to experience its new line-up, with the Hybrid team on hand to show the machines in action while discussing applications, production requirements and workflow.

Each day will be dedicated to a different machine, starting on Tuesday 13 October with a focus on the new Mimaki DTF printer, the TxF330-800.

Designed for professional garment decoration and apparel production, the 800mm TxF330-800 promises increased speeds in four-colour plus white production mode compared to the TxF300 model. An optional six-colour plus white configuration adds sky blue and pale pink, expanding the colour gamut and supporting smoother gradients and a broader range of colours.



On Wednesday 14 October, the new Mimaki UJF200-6042 A2 UV flatbed printer with its 610x420mm print area will be demonstrated, while on Thursday 15 October, the focus will be on the Mimaki JFX220-2515, which offers speeds of up to 42sqm/hr.

All three events run from 10am to 4pm at Hybrid Services, No. 3 Gateway, Crewe, Cheshire, CW1 6YY. On-site parking is available, and the showroom is around 15 minutes from the M6 and less than a 10-minute walk from Crewe railway station.

Companies wishing to attend can register for their free place at the events by visiting www.hybridservices.co.uk/demo-days.