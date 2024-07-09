Hybrid Services, the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Mimaki, has expanded its sales team by recruiting long-standing print industry professional Andrew Edwards.

He has joined in the newly created role of partner sales manager (sign & graphics), supporting the company’s reseller partners and end customers.

He will work alongside Martin Southworth who takes the role of partner sales manager (industrial products) after eight years in various roles at Hybrid.

Hybrid’s sales director, Andy Gregory, said: “Andrew has been selling, promoting and supporting wide-format inkjet printers, flatbed cutters and workflow software to end-users and resellers for over 20 years, and brings valuable knowledge and experience to our business.”

