Stay ahead of the curve with the latest Mimaki textile printers
Unleashing creative potential
The TxF150-75 is Mimaki’s first DTF printer, designed to deliver “exceptional results” for garment decorators. “The new machine comes equipped with innovative features that expand creative horizons and boost productivity,” adds Hybrid.
“Providing an easy and affordable process for decorating apparel, most commonly T-shirts and other garments, the TxF150-75 responds to the market need for a reliable, stable DTF solution,” the distributor continues. Equipped with numerous Mimaki Core Technologies, these assist in delivering a high-quality result, consistently stable operation and minimal user intervention during the printing process. Guaranteeing safety and environmental commitments, the new Mimaki inks used in the TxF150-75 are Oeko-Tex Eco Passport-certified.
Offering a versatile garment decorating solution, the Mimaki DTF printer works on cotton, polyester and polyester blended materials, and, thanks to utilising white ink, the print can be applied to both light and dark coloured fabrics. Delivering a time-saving workflow compared to other garment printing methods, the new TxF150-75 removes the labour-intensive process of screen creation, and the required weeding in traditional vinyl heat transfer.
The DTF printing production process with the Mimaki TxF150-75 is simple: the design is printed directly onto a special film on the printer, then, using a suitable cure unit, sprinkled with hot-melt powder, heated and dried. The print is then ready to be applied to the fabric using a heat press.
In the fast-paced world of textile printing, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for garment decorating businesses. Well-known for its innovative approach, Mimaki has recently introduced two exciting solutions: the Mimaki TxF150-75 direct-to-film (DTF) printer and the Mimaki TS100-1600 wide-format dye sublimation printer.
“These cutting-edge technologies offer fresh opportunities for print professionals, providing new avenues for creativity, efficiency, and profitability,” says Mimaki’s exclusive UK and Ireland distributor, Hybrid Services.
Performance and versatility
“Complementing the TxF150-75, the Mimaki TS100-1600 is a versatile dye sublimation printer that caters to the evolving needs of garment decorating businesses,” says Hybrid.
“Currently available at just £8,495, the printer combines high-performance functionality with exceptional flexibility, making it a valuable addition to textile printing companies.”
The TS100-1600’s 1.6m printing width enables users to work with wide-format transfer paper rolls, maximising productivity, reducing costs and minimising material waste. The TS100-1600’s enhanced precision and image quality ensure sharp and vibrant prints, Hybrid reports, once transferred onto polyester textiles such as sportswear and apparel materials.
The versatility of the TS100-1600 extends beyond simply decorating or creating garments. Businesses using a dye sublimation printer like the Mimaki can diversify their product offerings and explore new markets such as promotional merchandise, interior décor, display graphics and point of sale lightboxes, as well as personalised accessories such as bags and caps.
In addition, by using suitably prepared rigid items, the Mimaki opens up the potential to decorate, brand and personalise water bottles, phone cases and other value-adding promotional items, creating whole new revenue streams.
The Mimaki’s user-friendly interface and intuitive software integration facilitate streamlined workflows, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency. Automatic maintenance features further contribute to uninterrupted production, allowing decoration businesses to focus on delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction.
Rewarding opportunities
Both the Mimaki TxF150-75 DTF printer and the Mimaki TS100-1600 dye sublimation printer offer rewarding opportunities for garment decorators.
“Whether it’s creating exciting new products with the TxF150-75 or exploring new markets with the versatile TS100-1600, with their innovative features and capabilities, these printers empower businesses to stay ahead of the competition,” Hybrid concludes.
Both machines are now available through Hybrid's network of authorised resellers.