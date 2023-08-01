Unleashing creative potential

The TxF150-75 is Mimaki’s first DTF printer, designed to deliver “exceptional results” for garment decorators. “The new machine comes equipped with innovative features that expand creative horizons and boost productivity,” adds Hybrid.

“Providing an easy and affordable process for decorating apparel, most commonly T-shirts and other garments, the TxF150-75 responds to the market need for a reliable, stable DTF solution,” the distributor continues. Equipped with numerous Mimaki Core Technologies, these assist in delivering a high-quality result, consistently stable operation and minimal user intervention during the printing process. Guaranteeing safety and environmental commitments, the new Mimaki inks used in the TxF150-75 are Oeko-Tex Eco Passport-certified.

Offering a versatile garment decorating solution, the Mimaki DTF printer works on cotton, polyester and polyester blended materials, and, thanks to utilising white ink, the print can be applied to both light and dark coloured fabrics. Delivering a time-saving workflow compared to other garment printing methods, the new TxF150-75 removes the labour-intensive process of screen creation, and the required weeding in traditional vinyl heat transfer.

The DTF printing production process with the Mimaki TxF150-75 is simple: the design is printed directly onto a special film on the printer, then, using a suitable cure unit, sprinkled with hot-melt powder, heated and dried. The print is then ready to be applied to the fabric using a heat press.