Mimaki’s latest hardware launches provide promotional product printers and garment decorators with new opportunities to make the most of the demand for personalised items, bespoke gifting and short-run merchandise.

The latest cutting plotters from Mimaki, the 60cm-wide CG-60AR and the 130cm-wide CG-130AR, answer the demand from printers for increased speed and accuracy while maintaining user-friendly operation across a wide range of applications.

Mimaki CG-60AR The new CG-60AR is perfect for garment marking businesses thanks to its compact benchtop footprint (an optional stand is also available) and “class-leading” 550g cutting pressure, reports UK and Ireland distributor Hybrid Services.

“Suitable for cutting everything from garment film to self-adhesive vinyl, an optional craft kit turns the new plotter into a powerful card cutter, opening up gift and greetings products as well as the packaging prototyping sector.”

The distributor continues: “The Mimaki CG-60AR incorporates an optical eye for detecting printed registration marks and Mimaki’s proprietary ID Cut function for seamless print and cut when combined with a Mimaki printer.”

Bundled with Mimaki’s FineCut plugin for Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw, the CG-60AR will also output through a Windows driver. This reduces the need for specialist design software, making it a simple-to-operate system for those looking to cut lettering and graphic designs to apply to shirts, bags and other soft goods, as well as many more applications.

Hybrid reports that two recently launched printers are delivering, “typically high Mimaki quality and productivity for the dye sub printing sector, and are proving equally popular with businesses either investing in their first production system, or expanding capacity”.