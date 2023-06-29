Visitors to Hybrid Services next month will be able to see the latest Mimaki technology – and be in with a chance to win a luxury villa holiday in Spain.

Taking place from 18-21 July, the Summer Mimaki Technology Showcase is being held at the UK and Ireland distributor’s headquarters in Crewe, Cheshire to celebrate the opening of its new showroom.

“Hybrid’s all new, extended showroom houses a huge range of Mimaki hardware in a bright and inviting space,” said managing director Brett Newman. “With numerous inspirational applications on display, remodelled meeting areas and upgraded hospitality facilities, we’re proud of the potential it now offers.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming as many companies to the new showroom as possible. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore and truly appreciate the game-changing solutions that exist in the Mimaki line-up. We’ll also be on hand to demonstrate how they can deliver enormous benefits to businesses.

“Throughout the week, we’ll have some unbeatable offers on new Mimaki hardware, as well as daily prizes and the fantastic opportunity to win a luxury villa holiday in Spain!”

Mimaki machines in the new showroom include the new TxF150-75 direct-to-film printer, and the recently introduced 330 Series dye-sublimation and solvent production machines.

Alongside the Mimaki hardware, a wide array of applications will illustrate the printers’ capabilities and serve as commercial and creative inspiration for visitors looking for new ideas and opportunities.

Register for tickets to the Summer Mimaki Technology Showcase at www.hybridservices.co.uk/ showcase.

www.hybridservices.co.uk