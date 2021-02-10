Hybrid Services, Mimaki distributor for the UK and Ireland, has announced the launch of its latest textile printer, the Mimaki TS100-1600.

Available from April 2021, the new TS100-1600 is Mimaki’s latest addition to its 100 Series, and aimed at printers looking to add their first digital sublimation printing solution or expand their production capacity.

“The opportunity for printers to adopt dye sublimation printing is significant,” explained Brett Newman, managing director of Hybrid Services.

“With an increase in demand for personalisation, bespoke prints and custom décor, the new TS100-1600 offers companies a low-cost route into this proven technology.”

The TS100-1600 has a print width of 1,600mm and speed of 70m2/h in its fastest mode. In addition, its use of one-litre ink bottles is designed to help reduce the running cost and enable stable, continuous operation due to the reduced need for ink replacement.

The printer is also equipped with a nozzle check unit and nozzle recovery system, as well as a dot adjustment system function, which automates dot position correction and feeding amount correction, to reduce the need for operator intervention.

Mimaki’s RasterLink 7 RIP software is also supplied as standard, and TS100-1600 users can also choose to add TxLink4, an alternative Mimaki original RIP software platform.

Bert Benckhuysen, senior product manager at Mimaki Europe, added: “The textile printing industry has seen a growing requirement for increased product variety, lower inventories and shorter delivery times.

“Add to that the economic challenges of 2020, and we recognised that the market needed a digital textile printer that combined high quality, on-demand output with a low initial investment and cost-effective production.

“Having seen the success of our 100 series printers for the same reasons in other sectors, we knew that introducing a textile printer to this range would provide our customers with an opportunity to expand their businesses and seek new revenue opportunities, even amid these challenging times.”

Hybrid Services has also announced the launch of the new Mimaki Tiger-1800B MkIII industrial textile printer.

Available as a direct-to-textile (reactive or direct sublimation) or sublimation transfer printing solution, the Tiger-1800B MkIII “has been developed with reliability and print accuracy at the forefront of the design process, and features new software capabilities that help to increase productivity and reduce downtime”.

