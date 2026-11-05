Hybrid Services is hosting two Mimaki Technology Taster Days at its Crewe showroom this month.

The exclusive Mimaki distributor says the taster days are designed to give businesses the opportunity to explore hteir next printing investment, diversification or upgrade in a relaxed settings.

Aimed at companies that are at any stage of their research, the events are taking place on Thursday 12th and 19th November from 10am until 4pm.

“Both Tech Days will cover the full range of Mimaki hardware available in our showroom, with the opportunity to discover new solutions for producing garment decoration and textile applications, signage and display graphics, personalised products, direct-to-object printing and finishing,” said Andy Gregory, Hybrid’s sales director.

Visitors hoping to diversify will able to investigate how different processes could help them introduce new products or bring outsourced work in-house, while those considering an upgrade can talk to Hybrid’s product specialists about how they can improve productivity, expand application possibilities or accommodate more demanding work.

“The breadth of technology on show also makes the events relevant to companies whose plans are still taking shape,” added Andy. “A conversation about a customer enquiry, an unfamiliar application or a limitation in current production can provide a useful starting point, without visitors needing to arrive with a particular printer in mind.”

Advance registration is required. To register for a Mimaki Technology Taster Day at the Hybrid Services showroom in Crewe, visit Hybrid’s website and complete the short form.