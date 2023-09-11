Mimaki distributor Hybrid Services is staging a series of events for potential customers this autumn at its Cheshire showroom.

They include sessions on production solvent and dye sublimation printing (14 September), and production flatbed UV printing (21 September).

“September’s events are designed to offer businesses large and small the opportunity to benefit from the wealth of expertise and technology available in our showroom,” said sales director Andrew Gregor.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people who may be at the very start of their business journey and investigating how our entry level solutions can help make their business dream a reality, as well as established printing companies who can benefit from stepping up their productivity with Mimaki’s latest wide format and production flatbed solutions.”

Hybrid’s new showroom opened earlier this summer.

Register online at www.hybridservices.co.uk/autumn-events