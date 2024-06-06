YES Group has embarked on a new strategic partnership with Epson to distribute its machines for direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

Already a specialist in embroidery and digital print, YES is now supplying Epson’s hybrid SC-F3000, which allows for seamlessly switching between DTG and DTF printing.

The DTG printer can print vibrant designs not only directly onto garments but also onto film for heat press applications. For DTF, it is used with a DTF curing oven, film and powders plus software.

Describing it as representing “a significant advancement in printing technology”, YES Group added: “With its high-quality output, user-friendly interface and robust build, the Epson SC-F3000 is poised to revolutionise the custom apparel and promotional products industries in the UK.”

John-Paul Burton, managing director of YES Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Epson and bring their exceptional hybrid DTG and DTF printers to the UK market. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide our customers with the best equipment and support to help their businesses thrive.

“The Epson SC-F3000 is a game-changer, and we are confident it will greatly benefit our clients.”

