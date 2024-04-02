Mimaki’s exclusive UK and Ireland distributor, Hybrid Services has installed the Japanese company’s fastest-ever dye sublimation printer to its recently refurbished showroom.

The 1.8m-wide Tiger600-1800TS is designed to handle large-scale textiles. It includes high-density four-colour dye sub inks in 10kg tanks that are Oeko-Tex-approved.

The showroom, which is open five days a week, includes a wide range of Mimaki’s dye sublimation, direct-to-film and textile printers that can be used for training, sampling and demos.

Andrew Gregory, sales director at Hybrid Services, said: “Hybrid and its resellers can bring potential customers here to make sure the technology they’re choosing exactly meets their needs, while at the same time seeing what the next Mimaki solution could be for them in the future as their business grows.”

