The HumanKind T-shirts were produced for Philip Dunford, an advocate for mental health and anxiety sufferers who founded the organisation, explained Ian Falconer, owner of Rebel Printerz.

“The design is called Konnan’s Tree, and was created by independent artist Konnan, who is @littlewolfkd on Instagram.”

Rebel Printerz printed the #Organic E150 T-Shirt (BA212) from Bella+Canvas.

Ian said the initial run was for 20 T-shirts, but “after an amazing reception from his customers, Philip added a new run of another 20 in a new colourway — every shirt has now sold out, which says it all!