These vibrant tees were printed by Rebel Printerz in Liverpool for HumanKind, a non-profit organisation fundraising for mental health awareness
The HumanKind T-shirts were produced for Philip Dunford, an advocate for mental health and anxiety sufferers who founded the organisation, explained Ian Falconer, owner of Rebel Printerz.
“The design is called Konnan’s Tree, and was created by independent artist Konnan, who is @littlewolfkd on Instagram.”
Rebel Printerz printed the #Organic E150 T-Shirt (BA212) from Bella+Canvas.
Ian said the initial run was for 20 T-shirts, but “after an amazing reception from his customers, Philip added a new run of another 20 in a new colourway — every shirt has now sold out, which says it all!
“The design was created using Adobe Illustrator and then printed using our custom-made printer based on the Epson L1800 model, which has been converted to print using direct-to-film inks.”
Rebel Printerz also created custom neck labels for the HumanKind tees in a design studio for its Silhouette HTV cutter, which were then cut using its Silhouette Cameo Pro.
“We added the custom neck labels free of charge to help maximise the profit, and therefore the charity donation that HumanKind could make,” added Ian.
“Phil and Konnan are currently working on a new design, and there is a lot more to come!