The brand’s 100% organic cotton tees, which are Global Organic Textile Standard certified and feature the slogan ‘Human Kind’, were given away to 25 NHS key workers nominated via Facebook and Instagram.

Kate Harris, co-founder of For Our Tomorrow, said: “The concept of this T-shirt has multiple origins, but was born from the idea that humans should ultimately strive to be kind. To ourselves, to each other, and to the planet.

“We’ve made sure our supply chain is sustainable, environmentally friendly and has a closed loop approach – kindness embodied in each tee!

“Now more than ever, we need to show the NHS our admiration and support.”

www.instagram.com/forourtomorrowuk