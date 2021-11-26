Nazar Design in Hull has received the award for best design and production business of the year in business awards for the whole of Yorkshire.

Headed by Kenan and Kathryn Mator, the business has grown over the past two-and-a-half years despite Covid-19 restrictions, providing garment printing and embroidery services.

The couple were recognised for their achievements in the Yorkshire Prestige Awards 2021/22, collecting their award at a ceremony at Hazlewood Castle Hotel & Spa near Leeds this month.

Nazar Design was also a finalist and runner-up for the Start-Up Business of the Year award at the Hull Live Business Awards this month.

Announcing their win, the couple said: “Despite it being an extremely difficult year, to receive recognition on both a local level from the Hull Business Awards and regionally from the Prestige Awards has really made everything worthwhile. Many, many thanks to all our customers and friends for their continued support.”

Nazar Design – profiled in the October edition of Images magazine – continues to expand, looking to build on its steadily growing range of equipment which currently includes six single-head Brother embroidery machines.

www.nazardesign.org