Grafityp, the supplier of heat transfer vinyl and other print media, has been acquired by UPM Raflatac with the aim of both businesses “growing together”.

Based in Belgium with a sales and distribution centre in Tamworth in Staffordshire, Grafityp will merge with UPM Raflatac’s existing Graphics business – part of Finnish group UPM.

Grafityp in the UK distributes heat transfer vinyl for garment decoration, including the Siser range, and also supplies vinyl cutters, large-format printer/cutters and digital media for signage, wrapping and interiors.

Herman Bosman, owner of Grafityp, said: “This acquisition presents significant opportunities to accelerate growth and enhance business value through the expansion of our customer base, production facilities and innovative product offering.

“The UPM Group shares our commitment to human values and sustainability. The complementary nature of our two organisations is truly remarkable, and we anticipate considerable synergies arising from this partnership.

“This agreement accelerates our ambitious growth plans. We eagerly anticipate the promising future this collaboration will bring.”

Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other transaction details.

Timo Kekki, senior vice president for films and specials at UPM Raflatac, said: “We are committed to become a full product and service provider in graphics solutions. Merging Grafityp with the UPM Graphics business accelerates our growth.

“Grafityp is a leading, innovative graphics company with a lot of know-how. We look forward to growing together and offering an even stronger product portfolio to our current and new customers.”

upmraflatac.com

grafityp.co.uk