HSBC UK has unveiled new uniforms inspired by high-street fashion, including a new jumpsuit and menopause-friendly garments for women.

The customised clothing, which will be worn by staff across its UK branches, is more sustainably produced than before, made with recycled polyester, dissolving plastic, ocean-recovered plastic and sustainable cotton.

It has also been manufactured and decorated by companies in the UK and the rest of Europe wherever possible to reduce its carbon footprint.

The design, drawing on high-street trends, mirrors the more casual new look of the bank’s branches. It includes chinos and jeans that can be twinned with quilted jackets, varsity jackets and fleeces, and long- and short-sleeved T-shirts, polo shirts and sweatshirts.

The menopause-friendly uniforms have been designed to provide maximum comfort while experiencing menopause symptoms. Options include a fit-and-flare shape jersey dress, V-neck tunic, tailored jumpsuit, jersey tees and a chino knee-length skirt.

These come in various sizes and lengths and are made of breathable and sustainably sourced fabrics including EcoVero viscose and lightweight stretch jersey.

They have been introduced after the bank held a menopause clothing trial to focus on clothing that would be comfortable, with a different blend of material and a choice of more relaxed fits.

The range of uniforms also reflects the diversity of HSBC UK’s workforce with options such as tunics and hijabs.

The sustainability of the uniforms has been achieved by using 930,000 plastic bottles recycled into fabric, ocean-recovered plastic for plastic buttons and zips, and recycled metal for zips and press studs.

All of the cotton used has been sourced through Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) suppliers. Even the delivery note and washing instructions have been printed on seed paper that can be planted and grown into bee-friendly plants.

The uniforms are being delivered to branches in packages made from unused suit jacket material from the previous range, which transforms into usable tote bags.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s director of distribution, said: “The days of bowler-hatted bankers and intimidating bank branches with rows of screens is well and truly over. The modern bank branch is bright and open with clear signage, exploration bars, casual seating and plenty of options to self-serve.

“Our branch colleagues are the public face of the bank so what they wear does not only need to reflect the brand, it needs to look good, be practical, comfortable and hard-wearing while taking into account specific human needs like those who are pregnant or going through the menopause.

“More than ever before, corporate uniforms need to be sustainable and as environmentally-friendly as possible.

“While our new look will provide our branch colleagues with a more casual but approachable look, we have had a constant view of our sustainability needs, even down to how the clothes are sent out and the way unused, unwanted or returned garments are sent back.

”This project has been two years in the making to design, source, trial, manufacture and distribute the new uniform. The feedback we have had so far has been extremely positive from those wearing it, and customers who have provided a view, and the sustainable element of how we have done it is something we are incredibly proud of.”