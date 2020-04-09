The President of the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT), Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has written to the UKFT to express her best wishes during the Covid-19 epidemic, and to extend her thanks to all who work within the UK fashion and textile industry.

She commented: “I am well aware of the many challenges and hardships faced by the industry and the people it employs, in companies large and small… My thoughts are with you all and your families. Thank you for all you do, wherever you are.”

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has been the President of UKFT for more than 35 years and has been “a passionate supporter of the UK fashion and textile industry and a great champion of the innovative, skilled and creative individuals and companies within it,” reports the UKFT.

