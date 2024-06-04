HP has formed a new partnership with design platform Canva to enable seamless production within a fully integration system for printers of garments and other products.

Described as a “multi-year deal”, it will allow Canva users to gain expanded access to professionally printed products from HP print service providers across the globe including the UK.

Since 2013, Canva has grown into an international visual communications platform with 185 million monthly users. In 2017, it launched Canva Print for users to design and print products ranging from garments to business cards, brochures, flyers, stickers and stickers with customisation options.

HP stated that its automation software, HP PrintOS Site Flow, would help Canva extend its reach by automating production and shipping processes for print companies, including garment printers. Its end-to-end solution streamlines print jobs with auto-scheduling, colour consistency, security, barcode tracking and optimised productivity.

HP will expand PrintOS Suite with new features that will equip the Canva print operations team with tools to identify, connect and manage a global SKU catalogue across HP-enabled print service providers (PSPs).

Jim Towle, head of print and partnerships at Canva, said: “HP’s innovations in cloud software, quality management and digital print have been at the centre of our Canva Print expansion. With our teams working closely on new products and additional PSP locations, we can expand our world-class print capabilities and make it easier than ever for our global community to bring their designs to life.”

Chris Knighton, global sales director at HP Industrial Software, added: “Canva is leading the way in empowering global teams to collaborate and create high-impact visual content at speed. HP PrintOS will accelerate onboarding and ramp of new print volume to our integrated network of HP print service providers, delivering the widest range of print to Canva users in every corner of the world.”

