“With heat transfer vinyl you can do more than numbers and letters,” reports Elena Caccia of B-Flex, the Italian manufacturer of heat transfer vinyl (HTV). What’s more, “special and amazing effects” are, she promises, more easily achieved using HTV than when using screen, DTG or DTF printing.

There are two HTV layering techniques that can be used to personalise garments: knockout and multi-layer. “With the multi-layer technique, you can work faster and easier,” says Elena. She notes that to obtain the best results with this technique, you have to choose the right mix of films and garments.

For this step-by-step guide, B-Flex created a striking bowling team logo on a hoodie. “The goal,” explains Elena, “was to make a 3D logo with some cute details.” Three different films make up the bowling team logo.

“The Gimme5 is a perfect film for multi-layering because it is just 80 microns thick and keeps the garments feeling very soft, and you can use it to overlap other HTVs. The BF Fatty series with its 750 micron-thickness gives a 3D effect, while shine is added by Special Gimme5 in a gold colour with a metallic finish.”

B-Flex HTV is available exclusively from Papergraphics in the UK.