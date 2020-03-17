The time is right

One of the most valuable lessons you can learn, whether you run a micro-business or a larger organisation, is about your own productivity. There will be times in the day or week when you feel on fire, full of ideas, able to make new approaches to clients, nailing every question before it is raised. And then there are other times when you might want just to be process-driven, doing a task that requires a methodical approach with a right/wrong answer.

Iâ€™m good at writing early in the morning, whereas on Friday at midday you will find me catching up with accounts, immersed in â€˜processâ€™. By understanding my patterns of energy, creativity and engagement, I can identify when in my week I get maximum productivity in the hours available to me. Why not try this out with your team? Ask people to keep a diary if they are not already aware of their ebb and flow. Then, consider whether everyone is doing the right tasks at their most productive time. Ask yourself the same question too. It may just take a little tweak to make a big difference.