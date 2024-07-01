How AWDis provides gear for beginners to elites this running season
As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time to lace up your running shoes and hit the pavement. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or just starting your fitness journey, having the right gear can make all the difference. That’s where AWDis running gear comes into play.
Crafted with quick-wicking fabrics, AWDis ensures you stay dry mile after mile. Their lightweight designs feel like a second skin, offering unparalleled comfort and performance. The AWDis range is designed to cater to all levels of runners, ensuring everyone from beginners to elite athletes can find their perfect fit.
Track runs
For track runs, the JC001 Cool T is an excellent choice. Available in 50 vibrant colours, it promises both style and functionality.
For female runners, the JC005 Women’s Cool T offers a tailored fit and comes in 26 stunning colours.
Outdoor running
Outdoor running enthusiasts will appreciate the versatility of the JC007 Cool Vest and JC015 Women’s Cool Vest. These vests are perfect for those who prefer less coverage and more freedom of movement.
For cooler days or added sun protection, the JC023 Long Sleeve Active T is a must-have. Its long sleeves offer extra coverage without compromising on breathability.
Post run
Post-run comfort is equally important. After you’ve finished your workout, slip into the JC020 Cool Smooth T. Its ultra-soft fabric provides a soothing touch against the skin, helping you cool down comfortably.
For added warmth or a stylish layering option, the JC030 Cool Flex 1/4 Zip Top is an excellent choice. Its flexible material ensures you stay comfortable whether you’re stretching, cooling down, or running errands.
With AWDis, you can enjoy styles for miles. Their extensive range ensures every runner can find the perfect gear to enhance their performance and enjoy their runs, no matter where the season takes them.