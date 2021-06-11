The House and Hound of Holt logo and branding was printed onto the garments using a combination of vinyl and screen printing, explained Jo Edye, founder of Norwich Screen Art, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Wendy and Claire at House and Hound said they loved the printed T-shirts and hoodies, and were very impressed with the quality of the garments, added Jo.

Norwich Screen Art printed the House and Hound of Holt branding onto 10 Gildan Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirts (GD005) in black, plus three Varsity Hoodies from Just Hoods by AWDis (JH003) in black and grey.

The company used Hotflex White vinyl from MDP Supplies, as well as Union Inks Diamond White screen printing ink from Screen Ink and Solvent Supplies. The garments were printed using a MHM Chameleon carousel and a Vastex Little Red belt dryer.

www.norwichscreenart.co.uk