Target Transfers: 360 Fusion IQ Hat Heat Press

The new 360 Fusion IQ Hat Heat Press has a 360° print area that enables printing on the front, back and sides of a cap without removing it from the press.

It has two heated platens as standard, with a one-size-fits-all platen to enable the easy transition between cap sizes without having to change platens.

The 360 Fusion IQ has an independently controlled upper, as well as lower heated platen, which is designed to make it easier to apply patches and emblems.

It also features a touchscreen control panel with a digital time, temperature and pressure display, plus an auto-open feature; its IQ technology offers cloud-based tracking of the machine’s operation.