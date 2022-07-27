Revenue for Johnson Services Group’s workwear business has increased this year, according to its latest update on trading.

Sales, rentals and laundering of workwear edged up by about 2% in the six months to 30 June 2022 and, according to its latest trading statement, the group expects a further increase in the second half of the year.

Overall group revenue in the six months was up 77% to £176.2 million reflecting, in particular, continuing recovery in its business supplying linen and workwear services to the hotel and catering (HoReCa) sector after Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Forward planning on energy costs means that the company has already fixed prices for 89% of its anticipated gas requirement and 50% of its anticipated electricity requirement for the rest of this year, mitigating the impact of energy price increases.

In its statement yesterday, the group concluded: “Based on our assumption that volumes follow the normal seasonal pattern over the coming months and are not impacted by a reduction in discretionary spending, we expect the full-year outturn to be in line with current market expectations.” Analysts currently estimate full-year revenue to be around £350 million for 2022.

Johnson Service Group specialises in the rental and laundry of linen and other textile products but also sells workwear directly to businesses, offering personalisation through badges applied through embroidery and heat-seal vinyl transfer.

www.johnsonsworkwear.com