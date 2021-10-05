The MagiCut heat transfer vinyl range is perfect for decorating workwear and sportswear, as well as for the personalisation and promotional markets, says TheMagicTouch (TMT).

The supplier offers a comprehensive range of MagiCut products, with more than 300 different colours and combinations available, including flock, glitter, reflective, holographic, stretch, nylon, soft-metallic and printable flex.

This includes 123Flex and 123Flex Premium, which are available in more than 40 colours and offer an application temperature as low as 120°C to reduce any scorching or marking, making them a great choice for all sportswear and performance fabrics, adds TMT.