From digital printable films to special effect vinyls and sublimation-printed transfers, we turn up the heat on the latest machinery and ancillary equipment for heat-applied garment decoration
Hybrid Services: Mimaki TS100-1600 Dye Sublimation Printer
Mimaki offers a range of textile and dye sublimation printers to suit almost any need, says Hybrid Services: “From the brand-new, entry-level Mimaki TS100-1600 dye sublimation printer right through to the high-volume Tiger MkIII industrial printer, which is capable of outputting 385sqm/hr of transfer paper or fabric.”
The new TS100-1600 benefits from Core Technologies seen in Mimaki’s faster production machines, easing operation and ensuring high quality output with minimum user intervention, adds Hybrid.
“Printing to transfer paper with new Mimaki Sb610 dye sublimation inks, the results when pressed onto sportswear, fashion, display graphics and promotional items are vibrant, photo-quality and long-lasting.”
The Mimaki Tx300P-1800MkII hybrid printer is also available, which incorporates a removable platen and the ability to load twin inks, in order to enable both transfer printing to paper and direct printing to fabric on the same machine.
“With a range of inks that opens up natural fabrics as well as polyester, it’s a solution that benefits printers looking to respond quickly to wide-ranging requirements, making it ideal for education establishments and textile designers, as well as print providers and in-house operations.”
TheMagicTouch: MagiCut Heat Transfer Vinyl
The MagiCut heat transfer vinyl range is perfect for decorating workwear and sportswear, as well as for the personalisation and promotional markets, says TheMagicTouch (TMT).
The supplier offers a comprehensive range of MagiCut products, with more than 300 different colours and combinations available, including flock, glitter, reflective, holographic, stretch, nylon, soft-metallic and printable flex.
This includes 123Flex and 123Flex Premium, which are available in more than 40 colours and offer an application temperature as low as 120°C to reduce any scorching or marking, making them a great choice for all sportswear and performance fabrics, adds TMT.
In addition, the company supplies printable Soldark and SubBlock products for use with eco-solvent ‘print and cut’ solutions on selected printers from Roland, Mimaki, Mutoh and HP.
“These products offer full colour transfer production with outstanding durability on all textiles and garments, and are available in 500mm, 750mm and 1,020mm widths in 25m rolls.”
Graphtec GB: Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro
The latest Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro small-format and larger-format CE7000 digital cutters provide ideal solutions to the finishing of digitally printed heat transfer vinyl images, says Graphtec GB.
“Both cutters include new performance-enhancing design features, and are supplied with dedicated own-brand design and production software.”
The Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro has a 610mm cutting width, plus a cutting speed “three times faster than the Cameo 3 machine”.
“It will handle materials that similarly positioned cutters might find too challenging, and includes three new auto-detect blades (including a deep-cut option) for optimum cutting accuracy,” adds Graphtec.
Other features include an adjustable clip-on roll feeder and vinyl cross-cutter, as well as an upgraded LED backlit, multi-functional control panel to replace the traditional LCD touchscreen panel on the Cameo 3 machine.
Available in a choice of four larger-format models, the CE7000 digital cutters have a cutting force of 450g, with a maximum cutting speed of 1,000mm/second.
The machines also include the latest Version 8 of Graphtec’s proprietary Advanced Registration Mark Sensing (ARMS) system for “enhanced media tracking and cutting accuracy”.
Dae Ha UK: One Flex PU HTV
One Flex PU heat transfer vinyl combines all the features garment decorators look for in single-colour PU films, says Dae Ha UK.
“Clearly visible plotter cut lines allow users to effortlessly weed out the most intricate of designs, and with an application temperature as low as 120°C, or a quick press of five seconds, it’s perfectly suited for reducing/eliminating press marks on temperative-sensitive garments such as polyesters.
“Hot Peel speeds up the printing process even further, leaving a thin, silky soft transfer (30 microns) that has superb stretch and rebound properties, so no separate stretch PU film is required.”
Other features include multi-layering, and the promise of no curling of the film when cut into smaller sheets.
One Flex is now available in 53 colours, including six pastels and five neons, plus new shades that include mint, coral and turquoise.
Dae Ha UK’s selection of films also includes Stretch Metallic, Glitter, Shimmer Flex, Puff PU and Reflectives, as well as films for sublimation or wide-format digital eco solvent/latex printing.
Secabo: T120 II Vinyl Cutter
The Secabo T120 II cutting plotter with its modern automatic functions is ideal for working large plots and large quantities in professional quality, says Secabo.
“The integrated multi-registration mark recognition system, LAPOS Q, automatically registers set registration marks so that even free forms can be precisely cut.”
The T120 II is designed for a maximum width of 135cm and a maximum cutting width of 126cm.
“An automatic media detection adjusts the software to the inserted film width, while the controller has been optimised for smooth use and easy access to all important functions,” adds the company.
Its adapted design includes improved menu navigation, a backlit LCD display, large gel buttons and a sturdy stand.
The T120 II also features a roll holder to help film rolls unwind smoothly and jerk-free, plus a collecting basket for film residues.
