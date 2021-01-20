Regatta Professional has announced its Honestly Made collection has saved 2,359,515 plastic bottles from landfill since its launch in 2019.

The Honestly Made range is made from recycled plastic bottles, which are processed and spun into thread to create a 100% recycled, GRS-certified fabric. Currently there are 11 garments in the range, including bodywarmers, fleeces, softshell and waterproof jackets.

The brand is incredibly proud of reducing its environmental impact and helping wearers to reduce theirs too, commented Megan Pacey, assistant marketing manager at Regatta Professional.

“We’re pushing on into 2021 with even more sustainable options for our Honestly Made range. When teamed with the brand’s commitment to moving all printed brochures online, reduced manufacture of product samples and more sustainable ways of working, we’re leading the way in the promotional and workwear industry.”

www.regattaprofessional.com