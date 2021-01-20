With schools closed for the third national lockdown, Balcony Shirts in Uxbridge has been busy creating embroidered ‘Home School 2021’ T-shirts, zip-up hoodies and sweatshirts, with every sale making a donation towards the homelessness and housing charity Shelter.

“‘Home School 2021’ follows on from our successful ‘Home School 2020’ range, and in both cases all the logos were designed in-house — we created them as a bit of fun to look like school uniforms, and they’ve proved very popular during lockdown,” explained Scott Balcony, co-founder/owner of Balcony Shirts.

The company uses Happy Japan 12-colour single-head embroidery machines to embroidered its ‘Home School’ garments to order, decorating the Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (GD005) and the Gildan Kids Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (GD05B), as well as the AWDis Sweat (JH030), Kids AWDis Sweat (JH030J), AWDis Zoodie (JH050) and the Kids Zoodie (JH050J), all from Just Hoods by AWDis.

Balcony Shirts is donating £5 from each zip-up hoodie, £3 from each T-shirt and £5 from each sweatshirt to Shelter, a registered charity that campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in England and Scotland.

“We have raised over £30,000 for them in the last couple of years,” added Scott.

“Shelter are extremely supportive in all areas, including social media — this has been more important than ever over the past few months, as like everyone we’ve had to work very differently since last March.”

The ‘Home School 2021’ uniform range is available from www.homeschool2021.co.uk.

www.balconyshirts.co.uk