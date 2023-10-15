Despite only launching in April last year, Holiauma UK has now opened an office and showroom in Northern Ireland.

Headed up by Gilmore Crowe, the Coleraine office in County Londonderry is the third for the embroidery machine supplier, with the other two offices based in Waltham Abbey in Essex, and in Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

The Coleraine office is off to a good start, reported Holiauma UK. “We would like to congratulate Gilmore Crowe on the success of his first sale and install. With the showroom ready for visitors and stock on its way, anyone wanting a demo [can] drop us an email and he will be in touch.”

It added: “Company growth has been managed at a steady pace to ensure each new client receives our full attention, not just on the days of install and training, but in the difficult weeks which follow, especially for customers who are new to embroidery.”

The company will be unveiling its new Black Series of embroidery machines in spring next year.

