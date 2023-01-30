Hobkirk Sewing Machines has embarked on a year of celebrations, marking 120 years since it began trading from a shop in Blackburn in Lancashire.

It has created special artwork to highlight the landmark anniversary which has been put up around its current Blackburn premises in Darwen Street and will be seen in its communications throughout 2023.

The company will be creating a large-format piece at next month’s Printwear & Promotion Live!, measuring 0.8 metres by 0.5 metres featuring the 120th-anniversary branding. It is also planning a celebration for staff later this year.

As part of a 16-strong team, managing director Mark Hobkirk, who is the fourth generation at the helm, runs the business with wife Kathy Hobkirk, who is company secretary, and co-director Marcus Gannon.

Talking about Hobkirk Sewing Machines’ longevity, Mark said: “We have always had a core belief in being as professional as we can, understanding and looking after customers and being an expert in our field.

“We have invested in having youth on our team, helping us to stay at the forefront of technology.”