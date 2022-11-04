The artwork itself was designed in-house by Gary Griffiths, who also digitised the design, as we’re fully MOD-licensed to produce and sell the images, explained Paul Griffiths, owner of BS Embroidery Plus.

“The ship featured is HMS Jupiter F60, which is one of 25 Royal Navy ships from the Leandra class frigate designs that we can produce, not to mention hundreds of other crests, ships and badges from other branches of the military!”

The large back embroidery has 51,652 stitches, and took BS Embroidery Plus one-hour and 25 minutes to embroider, while the Jupiter crest on the front of the fleece is 17,068 stitches and took 25 minutes to embroider.

BS Embroidery Plus used its Barudan single-head embroidery machine to embroider the design onto the Pro Fleece Jacket (RTX402) from Pro RTX.

