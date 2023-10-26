Customers to the H&M Alexa store in Berlin can now have their clothes personalised with embroidery thanks to the installation of a Coloreel instant-thread-colouring unit.

The fashion retail giant has teamed up with the Swedish firm for an in-store pilot developed by H&Mbeyond, the open innovation hub of H&M. Customers can select an embroidery for their purchases from a library of designs that will be updated weekly.

Currently available at the H&M Alexa store during the fourth quarter of 2023, the service can be used on in-store products only, although this might be extended to include customers’ own garments at a later date. The companies believe this service will extend the lifespan of garments, creating a positive environmental impact.

“Our partnership with Coloreel reflects our commitment to enhance the shopping experience through innovative solutions,” commented Oliver Lange, head of H&Mbeyond.

“By embracing this advanced technology, we can offer our customers a unique and engaging store visit.”

The collaboration enables H&M and Coloreel to explore ways of creating innovative and exciting bricks-and-mortar shopping experience, as well as analyse the effect that a disruptive technology like Coloreel’s has on in-store purchases.

“We are proud to team up with H&M to bring forth a new era of personalised fashion,” says Mattias Nordin, SVP product management at Coloreel.

“Together, we are redefining the boundaries of traditional embroidery, empowering customers to express their individuality”.

To see the selection of available embroidery designs, visit www.coloreelberlin.com.

www.coloreel.com

www.hm.com