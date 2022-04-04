Culture Studio uses glow-in-the-dark ink and a high-density base to elevate its company logo from simple to outstanding
When Chicago-based Culture Studio decided to create a new uniform for its staff members, its creative team wanted to produce something that stood out from the crowd, says creative manager Tyler Barnes.
The result is a glow-in-the-dark, all-over splatter design combined with a stacked high-density (HD) screen print that definitely fulfils the brief.
“Our shop is usually tasked with 12-14 colour, photorealistic designs that take a lot of technical skill, and we execute them really well,” explains Tyler.
“For this project, we challenged ourselves to create a simple design that would still create the shock and awe factor of a 14 colour.”
