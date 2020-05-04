“Pay particular attention to the satin and make sure the distance is large enough to activate the jump stitch function. Add a trim option to each section as this will allow the trimming blades to operate and clear. If errors appear when trimming remove the machine’s needle plate covers and clean with a brush. Ensure the screws are re-installed and aligned before re-running the test design.”

He recommends framing up with a frame large enough to perform the test multiple times. When switching the machine on, check that its driver box cooler fan is running freely and clear of dust, Sean says. “Remove all the machines bobbin cases and lightly spray with aerosol lubricant or oil as recommended by the manufacturer in the correct places.

“A good idea is to run the machine for 10-15 minutes for the first time after a lay-up without the bobbin cases installed and without the heads engaged,” he adds. “This will allow only the sewing hooks to turn and won’t activate the needle bars.”

Re-install the bobbin cases (take care not to mix them up – make a note of which heads they came from), making sure first that they are all full. “Reload the design and trace to make sure the sewing area is clear. Reduce the machine’s speed initially by 20% then increase the speed every run. Ideally, six to 10 runs in total will be more than enough.”

His last bit of advice is to avoid over-oiling as this will lead to the machine dropping the oil on the garments. “Try and stay on darker garments for the first two or three hours when returning to work,” Sean advises.