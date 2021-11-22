The nights are drawing in and it’s time to reflect on the latest high-visibility garments and accessories that will keep your customers seen and safe this winter
The Recycled Zipped Safety Hoody is new from Result Genuine Recycled and features easy stretch, printed safety bands on the body for enhanced visibility. Its breathable Repreve Performance recycled fabric is made from the equivalent of 14 recycled bottles and post-industrial waste.
Snickers Workwear’s AllroundWork High-Vis Light Padded Jacket Class 2 is built for the transport and general construction sectors. It’s made from a hard-wearing polyamide fabric with light polyester padding, has Class 2-certified visibility, Cordura reinforcements, and stretch panels for optimal mobility.
Regatta Professional’s Hi Vis Joggers feature reflective strip detailing for enhanced visibility in low light. They’re made from soft polycotton with a brushed-back fleece and Cordura fabric overlays for extra durability, and come with an elasticated drawcord waist and cuffs.
Engel’s new Safety Light collection of high-visibility, protective safetywear uses Repreve polyester fibres from recycled plastic bottles which make up 50% of the garment’s content. The collection includes boiler suits, work jackets, bib-overalls, shorts and trousers; a Ladies Light range is also available.
James & Nicholson’s Men‘s Signal Workwear Polo Shirt is available in two bright neon colours for enhanced visibility while working. The durable polycotton polo has a three-button placket, plus a knitted collar, neck tape and sleeve cuffs. The ladies’ companion style comes with a four-button placket and side slits on the hem.
The High Visibility Long Sleeve Polo from Pro RTX features reflective tape over the shoulders and around the body, providing level three protection. The stylish polo shirt is made from lightweight and breathable birdseye polyester fabric with a contrast collar and three-button placket.
