We were at a Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce event and met the director of the Hertfordshire Agricultural Society, explained Marci Lee, director at 3Drakes.

“With their two huge annual events looming, they were looking for new branded items for uniform, gifts and promotional items.”

The team at 3Drakes printed the Hertfordshire Agricultural Society’s logo onto Premier Workwear’s ‘Colours Originals’ Plain Business Scarf (PR730).

They also embroidered it onto Premier Workwear’s Men’s/Women’s ‘Artisan’ Fleece Gilet (PR803/PR804), as well as the Honestly Made Recycled Insulated Bodywarmer (RG2054) from Regatta Professional.