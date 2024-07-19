This smart logo was embroidered by 3Drakes in Welwyn Garden City onto gilets and scarves for Hertfordshire Agricultural Society
We were at a Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce event and met the director of the Hertfordshire Agricultural Society, explained Marci Lee, director at 3Drakes.
“With their two huge annual events looming, they were looking for new branded items for uniform, gifts and promotional items.”
The team at 3Drakes printed the Hertfordshire Agricultural Society’s logo onto Premier Workwear’s ‘Colours Originals’ Plain Business Scarf (PR730).
They also embroidered it onto Premier Workwear’s Men’s/Women’s ‘Artisan’ Fleece Gilet (PR803/PR804), as well as the Honestly Made Recycled Insulated Bodywarmer (RG2054) from Regatta Professional.
All of the garments were supplied by PenCarrie, Prestige Leisure and Ralawise.
Digitising the logo in-house, 3Drakes embroidered the gilets using its ZSK Racer and Sprint embroidery machines with Madeira UK’s Classic embroidery threads, which were colour-matched using Madeira’s online Pantone conversion tool.
The scarves were printed using the company’s DTF Magic 60Pro DTF Printer from TheMagicTouch GB.