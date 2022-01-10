Henbury says it is kick-starting 2022 “with fresh new additions to an already clean and contemporary range of corporatewear”. As casual attire evolves in the working environment, the brand has created a capsule collection fit for any occasion with eye-catching styling details to inspire.

“Sustainability is the topic on everyone’s mind and is becoming increasingly on demand for many, which encouraged the introduction of the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt (H465) for 2021,” explains Henbury.

“Continuing with this ethos in mind, three new staple styles have been developed using sustainable and recycled fabrics, following the quality and standard that the brand is renowned for.”