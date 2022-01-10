Smart-casual redefined with new contemporary and sustainable styles
Henbury says it is kick-starting 2022 “with fresh new additions to an already clean and contemporary range of corporatewear”. As casual attire evolves in the working environment, the brand has created a capsule collection fit for any occasion with eye-catching styling details to inspire.
“Sustainability is the topic on everyone’s mind and is becoming increasingly on demand for many, which encouraged the introduction of the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt (H465) for 2021,” explains Henbury.
“Continuing with this ethos in mind, three new staple styles have been developed using sustainable and recycled fabrics, following the quality and standard that the brand is renowned for.”
Unisex Sustainable Sweatshirt and Hoodie
“Effortlessly confident, the new Unisex Sustainable Sweatshirt (H840) and Unisex Sustainable Hoodie (H841) are made in 60% regenerated cotton/40% recycled polyester in a heavyweight, 300gsm brushed-back fleece.”
The fabric base has numerous benefits, explains the brand, with the process to create it beginning by utilising unused pre-consumer fabric waste that would normally be disposed of and converting this waste into useable yarn. This yarn is then blended with recycled polyester, which is created by using post-consumer PET plastic bottles, to provide strength, durability, and resilience to the fabric. “The production of this fabric uses less chemicals and water, whilst recycling nine plastic bottles on average per sweatshirt, and 10 plastic bottles per hoodie,” notes the brand.
The garments are available in the core colours of black, heather grey and navy, which are ideally suited to teams across all industries, and offered in sizes XS-4XL in a unisex fit to cater for everyone. “Either dressed down over a polo shirt or smartly layered over a shirt, the options are endless,” Henbury reports. “The flat surface of the fabric is an ideal area for adding any branding or decoration using either embroidery or print. The styles are finished off with ribbed cuffs and hem, which bounce back after every wash for a professional presence every time.”
Recycled Polyester Microfleece Jacket
Continuing with the same attitude, the Recycled Polyester Microfleece Jacket (H860) is made using 100% recycled polyester, saving on average 18 post-consumer PET plastic bottles per jacket from landfill.
The regular-fitting style has many unique features: recycled zippers with non-slip pullers on the front fastening, side pockets and chest pocket, stretch binding on funnel neck and cuffs, and an outer back-neck hanging loop. Using recycled fabric doesn’t comprise the function, says the brand, with the microfleece’s anti-pill surface continuing “to look fresh and immaculate during each wear”. Available in unisex sizes XS-4XL, the black and navy colourways aim to promote a sharp workforce look.
To ensure a sustainable lifestyle for these products, they are all supplied in biodegradable bags which are made from 100% recycled plastic and will fully decompose after two years in soil. The bags are also blank and resealable – this ensures the products arrive with customers after the manufacture and shipping process “in perfect condition” – and they can be re-used after decorating the garment to avoid further plastic being used.