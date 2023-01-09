Injecting fresh inspiration into workwear, Henbury’s range of contemporary styles is thoroughly designed with uniform in mind. Covering any environment, from retail to hospitality to logistics, the range is multi-functioning and full of branding opportunities.

“Confidently sustainable, Henbury has been introducing key products into the range that are not only core contenders in the workplace environment, but are also made using 100% sustainable materials,” the brand reports.

Unisex Sustainable 1⁄4 Zip Sweatshirt As casual attire continues to evolve, sweatshirt fabric has become paramount, advises Henbury. This led to the brand’s successful launch of the Unisex Sustainable Sweatshirt (H840) and Unisex Sustainable Hoodie (H841) in 2022.

“Equally as popular in the industry, for 2023, the collection is being enhanced with the introduction of the H842 Unisex Sustainable 1⁄4 Zip Sweatshirt,” reports the brand.

“Made in the same impressive 60% regenerated cotton/40% recycled polyester fabric base, the brushed-back fleece has a premium, smooth hand-feel for the optimal print surface.”