A premium choice of sustainable workwear for all
Injecting fresh inspiration into workwear, Henbury’s range of contemporary styles is thoroughly designed with uniform in mind. Covering any environment, from retail to hospitality to logistics, the range is multi-functioning and full of branding opportunities.
“Confidently sustainable, Henbury has been introducing key products into the range that are not only core contenders in the workplace environment, but are also made using 100% sustainable materials,” the brand reports.
Unisex Sustainable 1⁄4 Zip Sweatshirt As casual attire continues to evolve, sweatshirt fabric has become paramount, advises Henbury. This led to the brand’s successful launch of the Unisex Sustainable Sweatshirt (H840) and Unisex Sustainable Hoodie (H841) in 2022.
“Equally as popular in the industry, for 2023, the collection is being enhanced with the introduction of the H842 Unisex Sustainable 1⁄4 Zip Sweatshirt,” reports the brand.
“Made in the same impressive 60% regenerated cotton/40% recycled polyester fabric base, the brushed-back fleece has a premium, smooth hand-feel for the optimal print surface.”
Available in black, navy and heather grey, the core colours do not require dyeing but instead use the yarn’s raw colour. Henbury explains that this reduces the chemicals and water used during production, expanding its conscious benefits.
Getting down to the detail: the 1⁄4 zip style has all the features you would expect such as set-in sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hem, and cut-out label, plus a self-fabric collar, metal zipper and fabric zip cover.
Ladies’ Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt Next up, and introduced based on customer feedback, is the new Ladies’ Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt (H466) to accompany the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt (H465). Sharing the same 100% recycled polyester fabric, the polo shirts’ double piqué knit is created using post-consumer plastic bottles, which saves the bottles from going to landfill.
So, what is the difference? The new style has the same 1×1 ribbed collar and cuffs, three-button placket and dyed-to-match buttons, but it has been created with a ladies’ measurement spec with shaped side seams for a more feminine fit.
“To ensure a sustainable lifestyle for these products, they are all supplied in biodegradable bags, which are made from 100% recycled plastic that will fully decompose after two years in soil,” reports the brand.
The bags are also blank and resealable; this ensures that not only are the products delivered to customers after the manufacture and shipping process in perfect condition, but the bags can be re-used after the polos have been decorated in order to avoid further plastic being required.
