Organisers Messe Frankfurt have decided to postpone Heimtextil until 2022 due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to be held in May 2021, the international textile trade fair will now take place from 11-14 January 2022 at the Frankfurt Exhibition Centre in Germany.

As a result of the current Covid-19 situation and ongoing travel restrictions, exhibitors are faced with huge uncertainties, making it extremely difficult to commit to trade fair participation, explained Messe Frankfurt.

Additional digital information and content offerings are being planned for Heimtextil, as well as Messe Frankfurt’s Techtextil and Texprocess textile trade fairs, which will now take place in the second quarter of 2022; more details will be announced shortly.

Detlef Braun, member of the executive board of Messe Frankfurt, commented: “The ongoing shutdown of retailers in our visitor countries has made relevant up-to-date information and solutions essential, and we are satisfying this demand with our digital offerings during this volatile time.”

