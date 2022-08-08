A Adkins & Sons, a manufacturer of industry-leading heat presses that has been operating since 1939, has ceased trading.

DRE Group, the holding company that owns the Leicestershire-based business, has informed existing customers that A Adkins & Sons is no longer operating and today took the company’s website at aadkins.com offline. It did not comment on the reasons for the closure.

At present, DRE Group has not issued any further statement and has said only that existing customers would be given an update on the future “in due course” after all activity has ceased.

According to Companies House, the business is now headed by Susan England, Simon England and Sally Paice.

A Adkins & Sons, based in Hinckley, manufactured heat presses and fusing machines used to apply heat transfers onto garments and other surfaces. They are sold in the UK through distributors including Xpres, TheMagicTouch GB and Your Print Specialists.

Its range includes the Adkins Beta Maxi Heat Press which has been a best-selling swing-away heat press for over 25 years.

DRE Group is also the holding company for DRE Property Services, which provides serviced offices, accommodation and storage, mainly in the Midlands but around the UK.

www.dregroup.co.uk