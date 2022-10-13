Headwear specialist Product Zone has moved to new premises with an on-site warehouse, enhancing its ability to supply plain items from stock.

Staying within north Watford, the new building in Paramount Industrial Estate in Sandown Road brings together the company’s warehousing with its in-house embroidery and CAD-cut services and its global operations team.

Managing director Tony Marks explained: “Previously, our warehouse was several miles from our office. Now, with all our stock under one roof, we can pick and pack orders on the same day, meaning we can offer next-day delivery for customers that order before noon.”

Product Zone’s plain stock headwear collection features a wide variety of caps as well as knitted beanies.

Established in 2006 with a focus on the sports and charity sectors, Product Zone has expanded into the workwear, promotional and fashion markets and has opened offices in China and Hong Kong.

