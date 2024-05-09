Headwear and footwear offer excellent add-on sales opportunities — from top to bottom, we review this year’s must-have options
Tombo’s Running Headband
Ready for decoration, this style is made from a breathable, 100% polyester French terry fabric finished with self-fabric binding. It has a streamline design that curves around the hairline and over the ears.
Regatta Professional’s Metafort S1PL Safety Hiker
These hiker boots have a Nubuck leather and nylon ripstop upper paired with a padded collar and tongue. Other features include a composite toecap and penetration-resistant midsole, plus an oil-resistant durable rubber outsole.
Neutral’s Mixed Knit Beanie
This heavy-gauge, knitted beanie is made from 100% organic Fairtrade cotton with a double-layered 2×1 rib. Available in seven colours, it also has a folded cuff with a Fairtrade flag label on the side.
Work-Guard by Result’s Kane Safety Dealer Boot
These unisex boots have a robust leather upper, steel toecap, and a steel midsole for underfoot protection. They’re also partially mesh-lined with light padding and an energy-absorbing, air-cushioned heel, plus ventilated side panels.