Headwear and footwear offer excellent add-on sales opportunities — from top to bottom, we review this year’s must-have options

Tombo’s Running Headband

Ready for decoration, this style is made from a breathable, 100% polyester French terry fabric finished with self-fabric binding. It has a streamline design that curves around the hairline and over the ears.

Solid Gear’s Prime GTX Low

This shoe is made from a durable Cordura stretch upper with a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane, plus a lightweight full EPTU midsole, dual TPU shanks and Vibram outsole with anti-slip properties.

Regatta Professional’s Metafort S1PL Safety Hiker

These hiker boots have a Nubuck leather and nylon ripstop upper paired with a padded collar and tongue. Other features include a composite toecap and penetration-resistant midsole, plus an oil-resistant durable rubber outsole.

Ralawise: Beechfield’s Snapback Trucker

Made from 100% cotton, this retro-style cap comes with breathable, 100% polyester mesh rear panels. Ideal for both print and embroidery, it comes in one size in 24 colours.

Neutral’s Mixed Knit Beanie

This heavy-gauge, knitted beanie is made from 100% organic Fairtrade cotton with a double-layered 2×1 rib. Available in seven colours, it also has a folded cuff with a Fairtrade flag label on the side.

Just Cool by AWDis’ Cool Sliders

These new sliders have a soft, synthetic upper with a single foot strap for both easy wear and rebranding. Available in Arctic white and jet black, they’re lightweight with a moulded footbed and an impact-absorbing outsole.

Work-Guard by Result’s Kane Safety Dealer Boot

These unisex boots have a robust leather upper, steel toecap, and a steel midsole for underfoot protection. They’re also partially mesh-lined with light padding and an energy-absorbing, air-cushioned heel, plus ventilated side panels.

Stanley/Stella’s Bucket Hat

Promising excellent printability, this style is made from an 80% recycled cotton/20% recycled polyester blended canvas fabric. It features an organic cotton lining, as well as a topstitched brim and embroidered eyelets.

