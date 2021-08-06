Burn-out printing, often referred to as devoré, is a fabric technique where textiles and garments of mixed-fibre compositions undergo a chemical process to dissolve any cellulosic fibres, such as cotton, leaving behind only the synthetic fibres, such as polyester. The process has historically been used on velvet fabrics, and because of the semi-transparent effect that it provides, it was also developed as a cheap way to make lace-style garment and textiles.

For this step-by-step guide, MagnaColours used its ready-to-print formulation MagnaPrint Burn Out RTU, which doesn’t require an activating agent, unlike some burn-out systems. The process is very similar to conventional screen printing, however instead of using an ink, an acidic chemical is printed onto the garment or textile.