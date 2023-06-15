Andy Rogers, marketing manager at Target Transfers, recommends using thicker vinyl on caps as this is the most profitable option.

“By adding a more dimensional look and feel to your designs, the perceived value of using this finish compared to normal HTV could be £5 or more per hat. But your material cost will only be around 20p extra per hat,” he explains.

Andy says that the biggest mistake decorators make is giving up after attempting to print two or three hats.

“When you first start printing hats it will take you time to get used to decorating over seams or leaving enough time before you peel the carrier from the vinyl.” He suggests that you take at least a couple of hours to get used to, and comfortable with, fusing onto hats.

Customers are demanding bold, dimensional finishes, Andy reports. “The UK hat market is following in the footsteps of the much larger US hat market from a style perspective.”

With big growth expected for 2023 and with US hat retail chains setting up on the high street, Andy’s advice is to be prepared to offer your customers bold finishes on headwear products.

According to Emily Crane, product development assistant at Xpres, there are many positives to printing caps using the direct-to-film (DTF) process. She explains that it enables full-colour prints, no weeding is required, the transfer has a ‘thin’ feel once applied and in place, and the cap can be bent or stretched without any distortion or cracking of the transfer.

There are some points to take into consideration, however, the first of which is that the print area needs to be smooth with no ridges. Also, a cap press is needed to achieve even pressure, plus it’s a two-press process with a cold peel, which can be a little time-consuming. Finally, it can be hard to position the film as it doesn’t have a tacky backing.

That said, the process is straightforward and enables printers to apply detailed, full-colour prints to caps with minimal fuss.