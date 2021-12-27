The design is a pencil sketch caricature of the owner of Hasan’s Place, which is a local takeaway in Beverley, explained Kathryn and Kenan Mator, joint owners of the family-run printing and embroidery shop.

“We loved this design, and the owner was overjoyed with the results!

“It’s probably one of the most unique logos we’ve run on our machinery, with each back design taking roughly one hour and each front design around 35 minutes.”

The logo was digitised by Dynamic Punch, which was then embroidered by Nazar Design using its Brother PR670e/1055x embroidery machines.

The company decorated 14 Pro Polos (RX101) and four Pro Fleeces (RX402) from Pro RTX.

www.nazardesign.org