Harvey’s Brewery briefed us to put a creative spin on their core logo for them to use across a range of merchandise and apparel, explained Kurt Smale, creative director at Vektor.

“Our digital team worked on designing a roundel that amplified the brewery illustration within their logo, and featured their brand tagline ‘we wunt be druv’.”

Vektor embroidered the logo onto the Yupoong by Flexfit Fitted Baseball Cap (YP004).

The company decorated 200 caps using its Tajima eight-head embroidery machine with Madeira UK’s Classic embroidery threads.

“We’ve been working with Harvey’s for over 10 years now,” added Kurt, “and their caps prove very popular!

“The hats look nearly as good as their beer tastes!”

www.instagram.com/vektoruk