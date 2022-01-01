Happy New Year to all images readers!

Look out for lots of editorial goodies over the next 12 months as we celebrate our 30th anniversary.

The first issue of images was published in February 1992, at a time when the modern garment decoration industry as we now know it was in its infancy. Thirty years later and images goes from strength to strength as the original and premier trade publication for the UK’s garment and textile decorators.

Much has changed over the past three decades but one thing has remained constant: our commitment to consistently publishing the most informative and entertaining coverage of this vibrant, creative, challenging and, ultimately, rewarding industry.

Very best wishes to you and yours for a healthy, successful and prosperous 2022, from everyone at images magazine.