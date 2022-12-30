The company came to us for workwear personalised with its logo, explained Ruby, marketing assistant at Penguin Uniform.

“We embroidered one of our Winter Workwear Bundles for them, which includes polo tops, T-shirts, hoodies, a body warmer and a cap.

“The total run time for the logo was 32 minutes on the left chest, and 158 minutes for the large back logo, with 1,450 stitches altogether!”

Penguin Uniform decorated the workwear using its Happy embroidery machines, supplied by Midwest Machinery.

