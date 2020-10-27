Having produced face masks since the UK lockdown began, Sarah Jane Embroidery in Goudhurst has now turned its attention towards keeping its customers safe this 31 October by creating scarily good Halloween-inspired face masks
“I wanted to choose fun yet spooky patterns, which appealed to Halloween lovers and avid trick-or-treaters, and I also created face masks in a glow-in-the-dark fabric,” explained Sarah Butler, owner/director of the embroidery company.
“My Halloween face masks have had a wonderful response; people young and old love the options available, and the idea that we can still have a festive Halloween – just socially distanced and with a new accessory to our Halloween costumes!”
Sarah used Madeira threads on a Husqvarna sewing machine to sew the components of the face masks together, with a Brother embroidery machine used to create her embroidered designs, which she gets from Urban Threads.
“By creating these face masks, I’ve been able to support many small businesses; many of my fabrics have been purchased through individual shops on Etsy,” added Sarah.
“The fabrics I use are handpicked by myself and my daughter; we wanted to choose patterns which we knew people would find amusing, and enjoy wearing because of their uniqueness and comfort.
“We’ve had an amazing response from my customers since I began making face masks back in March. I began by making them for family and friends, and then I directed my creations beyond; Etsy and local businesses have been crucial in getting my name out there.
“I have had incredible reviews from friends locally and strangers globally – their response is what has encouraged me to continue, and think of the best possible designs and patterns for my next set of face masks.”