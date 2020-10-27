“I wanted to choose fun yet spooky patterns, which appealed to Halloween lovers and avid trick-or-treaters, and I also created face masks in a glow-in-the-dark fabric,” explained Sarah Butler, owner/director of the embroidery company.

“My Halloween face masks have had a wonderful response; people young and old love the options available, and the idea that we can still have a festive Halloween – just socially distanced and with a new accessory to our Halloween costumes!”

Sarah used Madeira threads on a Husqvarna sewing machine to sew the components of the face masks together, with a Brother embroidery machine used to create her embroidered designs, which she gets from Urban Threads.